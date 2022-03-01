Sunshine and mild temperatures were back on this Fat Tuesday for the Gulf Coast. It looks like a similar pattern will remain in place for Ash Wednesday and the rest of the work week. Skies are mostly clear this evening and we do expect chilly temperatures for tonight’s OOM’s parade. Evening temperatures will be falling through the 50s. With the clear skies and light winds, expect lows over night in the low 40s. Some inland spots will see lows in the upper 30s. Rain is not expected.

For Ash Wednesday, more sunshine will be with us and temperatures will be near 75 degrees. Things look fantastic through the afternoon with light winds and pleasant temperatures. We expect another chilly night Wednesday night with lows near 43.

A warming trend is expected this week. High pressure will keep things quiet, and rain is not expected. Daytime highs will range into the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. A stronger southerly flow will bring in clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday, with a good chance of showers next week. The long range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week next week.

Have a great week!