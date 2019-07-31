It feels pretty good this morning for this final day of July with many spots starting off in the upper 60s. We'll warm up to the mid to lower 90s later this afternoon so it'll be quite hot later today. If you're hoping for some rain, it'll be tough to find any today. High Pressure in Louisiana will prevent many spots from finding pop up showers or storms. The coverage will be 20% for today, but the odds will go up in the days ahead. Rain chances move to 30% Friday and through the weekend and then as moisture deepens the coverage jumps up to 50% to start next week. Highs will remain in the mid to lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s the next several days. In the Tropics, we still have two disturbances. The one with the best chance to develop is in the Atlantic and tracking west. Odds are 40% within 5 days to be a Depression or Storm. Too soon to know more details but we'll keep watching.

