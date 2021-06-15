We've got a humid morning on the Gulf Coast to start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m.
Make sure you stay hydrated out there! Highs today will reach the mid 90s with a "feel like" temperature back in the triple digits. Of course we'll still have the risk of scattered storms with coverage at around 30%. When thunder roars, go indoors. Storms in the summertime are known for their intense amounts of lightning. The coverage of rain will be at 30% or less through Thursday, but at the end of the week we'll likely see the coverage going up and the heat levels going down.
This is due to a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf that will slowly track northward in coming days. The odds of it becoming a Depression sits at 70%. This will mostly be just a rain producer, but we'll have to keep a close eye on it as it lifts North. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Bill is in the Atlantic but is tracking away from the U.S.
