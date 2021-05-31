The fantastic dry air we enjoyed this Memorial Day Weekend will gradually moisten back up this week. Overnight lows will start trending closer to 70 degrees by mid-week as a surface warm front crosses our area. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop starting Thursday and should be in the forecast for the following weekend and into next week. This is the beginning of the typical summerlike afternoon convective pattern. We expect a more humid airmass, with highs generally in the mid to upper 80’s each day. Rain chances jump to near 50% by Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st. However, the tropics remain quiet.

