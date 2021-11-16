After another morning with temps starting off in the upper 40s, we'll warm up quickly to the mid 70s later this afternoon with more non-stop sunshine. Morning temps will drop down to the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday as mild air takes over ahead of our next cold front. There won't be a lot of rain ahead of this front. Rain chances will only be at 20% on Thursday and then we'll turn cooler for Friday with highs dropping back down to the mid 60s and lows down to the low 40s returning by Saturday morning. Weekend weather looks dry and quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s for both days. No signs of any washouts or severe weather threats coming anytime soon.
Warming up to middle 70s
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 16
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Nov 17
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Nov 18
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 19
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 20
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 21
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 22
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
