It's going to be another hot day on the Gulf Coast with minimal chances for rain and storms. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a projected high in the mid to upper 90s for another day. A few pop-up storms could still happen, but the rain coverage as a whole will only be 20% or less today and tomorrow. Rain coverage will start to increase this weekend due to a tropical disturbance that's headed our way. As of this morning, the NHC is giving it a 70% chance of becoming a Depression or Storm. It would get the name "Humberto" if it reaches Tropical Storm strength. It shouldn't get stronger than that, but due to the warm gulf waters we gotta keep a close eye on it. Even after it's gone it will leave behind enough moisture to keep decent rain chances on the Gulf Coast for much of next week. Rain chances will go to 30-50% from Saturday through the middle of next week. Highs will drop to the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday due to the higher rain chances.
Watchful eye on the Tropics; hot day ahead
