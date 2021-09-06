Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with your forecast.

The NHC is continuing to watch a tropical wave that is over the SW Gulf of Mexico. It will stay stalled down there through Tuesday afternoon before moving NE Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across the Gulf. The models generally don’t do much with this one, but it looks like at the least it could bring us some rain Wednesday. No big concerns yet, but we’ll have to keep an eye it.

Otherwise, we can expect a few showers around for our Monday night and another active day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be wet with that tropical system, but after it moves out pleasant, drier air will slide in for the end of the week.

Have a great week!