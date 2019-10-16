I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday.
A tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of developing according to the National Hurricane Center update at 1pm today. The system could become tropical, subtropical, or remain non-tropical as it heads northeast. It could impact the central Gulf region with rain Friday night through Saturday night.
We saw a few showers this morning, but things are clearing this evening. Tonight is looking quite cool with lows in the lower 50’s. The cool conditions continue in the short term, with highs near 70 on Thursday. Rain chances are near 20 percent Friday, with isolated showers possible. Rain chances jump to 70% Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.