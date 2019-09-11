I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday.
A disturbance over the southeast Bahamas could potentially bring us rain and/or an organized tropical system by Sunday or Monday. We are also looking at several areas in the Atlantic, though development chances are fairly low with each of these features in the short-term.
The closest feature is a weak surface trough near southeastern The Bahamas. This system is in an environment that is marginal for development. However, conditions should become a little more conducive for development by the weekend. Development chances are at 40% in two days and 60% by the weekend, and the models indicate a weak system could increase our rain chances , especially by Sunday.
Rain chances are very low between now and Friday. Temps in the mind 90’s are expected the next several afternoons. Rain chances increase over the weekend, with the anticipated arrival of tropical moisture. This could help lower daytime highs into the 80’s.
