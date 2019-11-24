We've got a dry and chilly start to the week here on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the 38-42 degree range for most of you.
We'll warm up to the upper 60s later today with a Mostly Sunny sky but changes are on the way. Midweek rain with storms possible roll through on Wednesday and that could impact your travel plans for Thanksgiving.
As of now, severe weather isn't expected. The good news is we'll be dry for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
If you're a fan of colder weather, make sure you take advantage of this morning cause after today we won't be cold again until after Sunday. Temperatures will moderate to the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as well as on Friday and Saturday.
Morning temps stay above 50 degrees through Sunday.
