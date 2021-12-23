Very cold start to your Thursday, but major temperature changes are on the way. Our sky will be Mostly Sunny and south winds return later today. We'll warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon and our overnight low will be in the upper 40s. Breezy winds are expected Friday and Saturday so be aware of that if you outdoor Christmas plans but no rain will ruin any activities. Our temperatures turn much warmer thanks to a strengthening upper High in the Gulf waters. We'll jump to the low 70s Friday, and mid to upper 70s from Christmas Day through the remainder of 2021. There will be a few showers next week with 20-30% coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temps will sit in the low 60s from Christmas morning through the rest of the year as well. We won't turn colder until we move past New Year's weekend.
top story weather alert
We start cold, but big changes coming
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Dec 23
Dec 23
64° / 49°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Dec 24
Dec 24
73° / 63°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sat
Dec 25
Dec 25
76° / 61°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Dec 26
Dec 26
76° / 64°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mon
Dec 27
Dec 27
76° / 66°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Dec 28
Dec 28
73° / 66°
scattered showers
Few showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Dec 29
Dec 29
75° / 67°
scattered t-storms
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
