Very cold start to your Thursday, but major temperature changes are on the way. Our sky will be Mostly Sunny and south winds return later today. We'll warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon and our overnight low will be in the upper 40s. Breezy winds are expected Friday and Saturday so be aware of that if you outdoor Christmas plans but no rain will ruin any activities. Our temperatures turn much warmer thanks to a strengthening upper High in the Gulf waters. We'll jump to the low 70s Friday, and mid to upper 70s from Christmas Day through the remainder of 2021. There will be a few showers next week with 20-30% coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temps will sit in the low 60s from Christmas morning through the rest of the year as well. We won't turn colder until we move past New Year's weekend.

