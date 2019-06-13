We've got a pretty nice setup for the Gulf Coast today. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s in most spots, but we'll top out around 90 degrees later today. The sky will be Mostly Sunny with no rain expected.
We stay dry through Friday with mornings remaining unseasonably cool. By the weekend, humidity surges out of the Gulf and that will make our mornings start back off in the mid to low 70s and the air will feel muggier. This will cause showers and storms to fire off once again.
Coverage of rain will be 30% on Saturday and 40% on Father's Day Sunday. We aren't expecting any 'all-day' rains but periods of storms will be in place. In the Tropics, things remain quiet across the Gulf and Atlantic Basin.
