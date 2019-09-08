Good morning! We've got some tough humidity that's back on the Gulf Coast this morning. It won't make things feel pleasant when you walk out the door, and it certainly won't feel good this afternoon. Projected highs will reach the mid 90s with a "feel-like" temp of around 105-110 degrees.
A few pop up showers and storms will be in place today but these will show up in random spots and won't hit everyone. The coverage of rain is going to be around 30% and the shower chances fade away after the sun sets. After today, the chance of rain each day will only be 10% from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to lower 90s each day with mornings in the mid to lower 70s.
In the Tropics, there are 2 disturbances in the Atlantic basin right now that we're monitoring but currently the chance of development with each is low.
