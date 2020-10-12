Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
It is going to be hot for our Monday! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. No chance of rain, so hot and dry.
The heat won’t last long though, we have a cool front coming by Tuesday morning. No rain with this system, but it will bring our temps down to where they should be. That will mean highs in the low 80s.
We’ll stay nice and mild through the rest of the week and then another front comes through on Friday. This one will really drive our temperatures down and give us spectacular fall weather heading into next weekend!
Have a great week!
