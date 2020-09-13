Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
We are tracking Tropical Storm Sally. Mobile and Baldwin counties are under a Hurricane Watch, while the Florida panhandle is under a Tropical Storm Watch. There are also watches for storm surge and flash flooding.
Sally will move NW across the Gulf towards our area. The NHC has a forecast landfall Tuesday morning anywhere from SE LA to Alabama/Florida line. It’s forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall.
Regardless of strength, Sally will be a slow-mover and will hang around our area for several days next week dumping copious amounts of rain. Flooding is a major concern with this system. Anywhere from 6”-12”+ of rain could fall.
The first rain bands should start late Sunday or Sunday overnight. Heavy rain bands will continue most of Monday, Tuesday, and even after landfall, rain will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.
Elsewhere in the tropics, TS Paulette will strengthen again into a hurricane, but it will only threaten Bermuda before it turns back out to sea.
TS Rene will stay out to sea as well.
TD 20 has formed in the deep Atlantic. This one is be moving on a more southern trajectory and could be a factor in the long range as it approaches the Caribbean.
