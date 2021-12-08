We've got some very thick fog outside this morning so make sure you're driving safely and slowly. The fog isn't even the only hazard we'll be faced with today as rain and storms are possible for the first part of the day but will move offshore by lunchtime so the afternoon will be dry and the sunshine will even come back out later today as well. The temps will be jumping up in a big way with highs in the upper 60s for Sunday and then the mid to upper 70s for Thursday through Saturday. A cold front will be tracking through the area on Saturday and this will bring us our biggest threat for rain and storms followed by a drop in temperature. Rain coverage will be at 40% for this morning and then 20-30% coverage on Thursday and Friday followed by 70% coverage on Saturday ahead of the front. Highs drop to 60 degrees on Sunday with morning temps down to the upper 30s by daybreak Monday.

