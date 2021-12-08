We've got some very thick fog outside this morning so make sure you're driving safely and slowly. The fog isn't even the only hazard we'll be faced with today as rain and storms are possible for the first part of the day but will move offshore by lunchtime so the afternoon will be dry and the sunshine will even come back out later today as well. The temps will be jumping up in a big way with highs in the upper 60s for Sunday and then the mid to upper 70s for Thursday through Saturday. A cold front will be tracking through the area on Saturday and this will bring us our biggest threat for rain and storms followed by a drop in temperature. Rain coverage will be at 40% for this morning and then 20-30% coverage on Thursday and Friday followed by 70% coverage on Saturday ahead of the front. Highs drop to 60 degrees on Sunday with morning temps down to the upper 30s by daybreak Monday.
Wednesday begins with thick fog
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 8
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 9
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 10
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Dec 11
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 12
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 13
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 14
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
