A wet start to this Wednesday as rain tracks NE thanks to a Surface Low. No severe weather expected, but some heavier downpours could show up. Highs will reach the mid 50s for most of you. As the Low moves East, the rain will move East. That means you'll see way more rain during your morning commute than you will your afternoon commute. We'll see some gradual clearing as we move through tonight with a cooler overnight low bottoming out in the lower 40s. Tomorrow, we'll see plenty of clouds but rain chances are unlikely with a high in the lower 60s. Next big rain threat moves in on Friday. This one will also be another straight rain event, but it all moves out before the weekend arrives! Expect a high in the lower 

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.