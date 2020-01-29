A wet start to this Wednesday as rain tracks NE thanks to a Surface Low. No severe weather expected, but some heavier downpours could show up. Highs will reach the mid 50s for most of you. As the Low moves East, the rain will move East. That means you'll see way more rain during your morning commute than you will your afternoon commute. We'll see some gradual clearing as we move through tonight with a cooler overnight low bottoming out in the lower 40s. Tomorrow, we'll see plenty of clouds but rain chances are unlikely with a high in the lower 60s. Next big rain threat moves in on Friday. This one will also be another straight rain event, but it all moves out before the weekend arrives! Expect a high in the lower
Wed
Jan 29
Jan 29
55° / 42°
heavy rain
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Jan 30
Jan 30
63° / 48°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Jan 31
Jan 31
59° / 46°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 1
Feb 1
61° / 42°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 2
Feb 2
66° / 48°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Feb 3
Feb 3
67° / 59°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Tue
Feb 4
Feb 4
71° / 59°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
