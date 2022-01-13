The weather looks great for Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine after a cool start.

A cold front arrives to start the weekend and that will mean chances of rain returning. The chance of rain is now 80% on Saturday and Saturday night so if you have outdoor plans, plan for breezy winds, possible showers, and very cold temps pushing in. A small risk zone of severe weather is in play for Saturday so we'll have to watch the radar to see if any unstable air can show up, but most of that should remain out over the Gulf waters. Highs Sunday will stay in the upper 40s and will be blustery. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s.