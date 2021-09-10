The fantastic dry airmass that is in place across the region should hang around into tonight and Saturday. We expect overnight lows tonight to be similar to what most of us experienced this morning. The surface front to our south does begin to wash out on Saturday afternoon. Humidity and moisture will return by Sunday along with a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The scattered afternoon and evening rain pattern will continue into the week next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry is aiming way to the north and could make landfall as hurricane in Newfoundland. We are also watching a wave near the Yucatan. It has good chance of developing in the Southwestern Gulf Sunday or Monday. Long range models show it moving into Mexico next week. Another wave off Africa is likely to develop. This feature is a long ways off near the Cape Verde Islands and is not a threat to the US at this time.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith