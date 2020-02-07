Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. A much colder airmass moved in last night and in the early morning hours on Friday, with a morning low of 32 degrees. Things turn cold again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Clouds should move in late tonight keeping the temperatures up above freezing in most places. The weekend is looking good, with a stray shower chance still possible for Saturday. Significant rain is not expected. We are looking at great weather Sunday. Heavier showers and storms move back in next week.

