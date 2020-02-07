Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. A much colder airmass moved in last night and in the early morning hours on Friday, with a morning low of 32 degrees. Things turn cold again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Clouds should move in late tonight keeping the temperatures up above freezing in most places. The weekend is looking good, with a stray shower chance still possible for Saturday. Significant rain is not expected. We are looking at great weather Sunday. Heavier showers and storms move back in next week.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 7
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.
Feb 8
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 9
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Feb 10
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 11
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Feb 12
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 13
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
