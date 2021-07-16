I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Today was another warm day, but still below average for our daytime highs! Most areas saw afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s along with the lower-90s. Mobile Regional saw a high of 86 degrees. We saw increased thunderstorm activity today, mainly along the coastal areas. Southern Baldwin County was the hardest hit, with some areas picking up over 5 inches of rain near Foley! Those thunderstorms then tracked north, but the lightning activity and heavy rainfall diminished.

Heading into this evening, overnight lows will drop into the lower-70s, but feels like temperatures will be in the lower-80s.

Some patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning. Areas that saw more rain today, will have higher chances of seeing that fog tomorrow. By sunrise however, most will have mixed out.

Heading into your Saturday, it's going to be a rinse and repeat. Daytime highs continue to stay in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with increased humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instability is still high, so some thunderstorms do have the potential to have gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavier downpours.

Heading into the end of the weekend, and next week, this summer-time trend will continue.

The tropics are quiet at this time.

Have a great evening!