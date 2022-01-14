After a chilly start, things will be warming up nicely again today. Clouds will increase during the afternoon so we'll end up partly cloudy. Highs will reach the mid-60s later this afternoon. Rain chances jump to 70% on Saturday ahead of a very powerful cold front. There will be a few storms mixed in, but it will be mostly rain so plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans. The other issue will be the winds. Wind speeds will ramp up to around 25-30mph during Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be a blustery, cloudy, and cold day with a high barely getting above the mid-40s. There will be a few isolated showers and sleet pellets around the area, but those of you north of US-84 may see a few snow flurries on Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. We go sunny for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a high reaching the mid-50s.
top story weather alert
Weekend rain, then much colder!
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Fri
Jan 14
Jan 14
67° / 45°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.
Sat
Jan 15
Jan 15
64° / 38°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Jan 16
Jan 16
46° / 33°
partly cloudy
Windy with clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Jan 17
Jan 17
57° / 32°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Tue
Jan 18
Jan 18
59° / 47°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Wed
Jan 19
Jan 19
69° / 49°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Jan 20
Jan 20
55° / 32°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Updated
- Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.