Searing heat continues…
It gets even hotter over the weekend with highs approaching 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Record highs will be smashed. Add in the humidity and that will give us heat index values of 106°-110°. Because of that, we have a heat advisory for the entire weekend.
This will mean we all need to take precautions to avoid heat-related issues. Make sure you stay hydrated and if you’re going to be outside, take frequent breaks.
We will stay hot and dry at least until the middle of next week.
Tropics
Dorian is brushing New England, but will soon be making another landfall in Nova Scotia. The storm is now moving quickly and will be losing its tropical structure soon.
There are some other tropical waves that bear watching. The most significant is a little ways off Africa. We’ve got plenty of time to track it though before it possibly becomes an issue.
