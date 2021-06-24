A surface front remains stalled in the area and this is combing with a deep tropical airmass to increase our rain chances in the near term. Drier air aloft is making for gusty winds in the stronger cells that form. Rain chances are at 50% tomorrow. The rain chances remain scattered to likely going forward. We expect a similar pattern into the weekend. Rain chances may ramp back up a little next week. Daytime highs will remain a little lower than average thanks to the abundant cloud cover and rain. In the tropics, we are watching one wave in the far western Atlantic that is not likely to develop. Another active wave along the ITCZ has a 40% chance of development into early next week. Otherwise the tropics are looking quiet.
Weekend Storm Chances
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jun 24
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the low 70s.
Jun 25
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 26
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 27
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 28
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 29
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 30
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
