Temperatures were quite close to record lows this morning ! We were just one degree away from a record at 43 degrees this morning at Mobile Regional Airport. After that cold start, temperatures have rebounded nicely this afternoon. We expect to see readings in the 50’s in most spots tonight with increasing clouds. Isolated showers are possible Friday evening, with a chance of storms overnight. A strong line of storms with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather could impact the area Saturday. We do clear out on Sunday for the second half of your weekend.

