Temperatures were quite close to record lows this morning ! We were just one degree away from a record at 43 degrees this morning at Mobile Regional Airport. After that cold start, temperatures have rebounded nicely this afternoon. We expect to see readings in the 50’s in most spots tonight with increasing clouds. Isolated showers are possible Friday evening, with a chance of storms overnight. A strong line of storms with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather could impact the area Saturday. We do clear out on Sunday for the second half of your weekend.
top story weather alert
Weekend Storms Possible
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Apr 22
Apr 22
71° / 52°
mostly cloudy
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Fri
Apr 23
Apr 23
74° / 66°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Apr 24
Apr 24
80° / 59°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sun
Apr 25
Apr 25
79° / 57°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Apr 26
Apr 26
80° / 61°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Apr 27
Apr 27
81° / 66°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Apr 28
Apr 28
81° / 67°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
