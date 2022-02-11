We've got some patchy fog out there this morning so be aware of that as you head out the door. Temperatures are in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. and we'll climb back to around 70 later this afternoon with sun and clouds. A strong cold front will push in tomorrow and this will bring us an isolated chance of rain for tomorrow and tomorrow evening. The coverage will be at 20%. By Sunday, much colder air will dive in and temperatures will only reach the low 50s that afternoon. The cold snap will be a brief one cause highs rebound back to the low 60s on Valentine's Day Monday and even jumping into the low 70s by midweek. Biggest chance of rain and storms could show up by Thursday. We'll keep an eye on that as we get closer to the 2nd half of next week.
top story weather alert
We'll go from upper 30s to around 70 today
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
67° / 44°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
69° / 33°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
55° / 32°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
60° / 35°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 15
Feb 15
64° / 45°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Feb 16
Feb 16
69° / 60°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 17
Feb 17
72° / 53°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
