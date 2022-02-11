We've got some patchy fog out there this morning so be aware of that as you head out the door. Temperatures are in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. and we'll climb back to around 70 later this afternoon with sun and clouds. A strong cold front will push in tomorrow and this will bring us an isolated chance of rain for tomorrow and tomorrow evening. The coverage will be at 20%. By Sunday, much colder air will dive in and temperatures will only reach the low 50s that afternoon. The cold snap will be a brief one cause highs rebound back to the low 60s on Valentine's Day Monday and even jumping into the low 70s by midweek. Biggest chance of rain and storms could show up by Thursday. We'll keep an eye on that as we get closer to the 2nd half of next week.

