As of midmorning, things are still Sunny and temperatures have climbed to the mid 50s and we'll be reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. The sky will stay Mostly Sunny for your Valentine's Day. Temperatures will drop down to the mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow. We'll see highs rebound to the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. As for rain chances, expect those to return on Wednesday with a few isolated showers possible, but the biggest threat for rain and storms would arrive on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. For now, the rain coverage is at 70%. It's too soon to know specific threats but we'll be watching things carefully and make sure you stay weather aware. The air turns cooler and drier by Friday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Feb 14
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Feb 15
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 16
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 17
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 18
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 19
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 20
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
