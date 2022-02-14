As of midmorning, things are still Sunny and temperatures have climbed to the mid 50s and we'll be reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. The sky will stay Mostly Sunny for your Valentine's Day. Temperatures will drop down to the mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow. We'll see highs rebound to the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. As for rain chances, expect those to return on Wednesday with a few isolated showers possible, but the biggest threat for rain and storms would arrive on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. For now, the rain coverage is at 70%. It's too soon to know specific threats but we'll be watching things carefully and make sure you stay weather aware. The air turns cooler and drier by Friday.

