Temperatures have climbed to the mid 40s at midmorning, and the sunshine is out in full force. We're still expected to reach the mid 50s by this afternoon. A big warmup is briefly coming this week as we jump to the low 60s tomorrow, and the low 70s on Wednesday. This is all ahead of a major drop in temperature that's coming at the end of the week.

Highs will drop to the low 50s on Thursday followed by highs in the mid 40s for both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will increase to 20% Wednesday, 60% on Thursday, and then scattered rain chances show up in the cold air for the end of the week. As for morning temps, those will increase to the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, but at the end of the week morning temps will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.