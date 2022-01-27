Temperatures are starting off cold again this morning with most of you in the low 30s as of 5 a.m. The good news is that we'll warm up nicely with the low 60s showing up during the afternoon. The sky will show a gradual increase in clouds over the next 24 hours as a cold front approaches. The front will not bring us any rain but we'll go Partly Cloudy this afternoon and Mostly Cloudy overnight tonight. The sky will slowly clear during the day tomorrow and we'll top out much colder than today in the low 50s. Morning temps for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s with a high Saturday in the upper 40s. Bundle up if you have outdoor plans! As for rain, we'll see the chances increase next week with the biggest chance arriving on Wednesday.

