A wet and stormy pattern returns to the Gulf Coast soon, so enjoy today when the rain chances will be very low.
A front is going to be approaching from the west and that will bring widespread rain and storms to the area tomorrow and the pattern will stay cloudy and wet through the upcoming weekend. The severe weather risk zone tomorrow is a Level 1 out of 5 so the threat for severe storms isn't high but things will need to be monitored. Our main threat will come from heavy rain and due to all the rain we had on Saturday, we could see Flash Flooding concerns so keep that in mind if you live in a low lying area. Temperatures will get much cooler in the days ahead.
We'll see highs go from the mid 80s today to the mid to low 70s starting tomorrow through the weekend. Rain coverage will be at 80% tomorrow and in the 20-40% range Thursday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.