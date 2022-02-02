The rain will be mostly light for the remainder of the day, but a few heavier pockets of rain are possible. Expect the sky to be overcast the rest of the day as well. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and we'll top out in the upper 60s this afternoon. We should see highs beyond 70 degrees for most locations tomorrow. A cold front pushes through tomorrow afternoon and evening to knock the temps back down. Strong storms are possible ahead of this front. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5. We'll have to watch the radar as this front moves in and you need to make sure you stay weather aware and have ways to get warnings if they are issued. The temps get much colder by Friday. We'll see a high Friday barely escaping the 40s by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s Friday through the weekend with morning temps in the mid to low 30s.

