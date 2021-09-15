We've got a very wet day ahead on the Gulf Coast with Tropical Depression Nicholas sitting in Louisana and will continue to bring tons of rain from offshore to onshore.

Our rain coverage will be 80% so make sure you have the rain gear close by all day and into the night. Roads will be slick so make sure you're leaving early to get to your destination safely. There is a Level 1 severe weather risk zone across the area for a low tornado threat. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if those are issued, but the biggest threat and danger will come from Flash Flooding. Waves of rain are expected to continue between now and the weekend. Thankfully things look much drier by next week. Morning temps will stay in the low 70s for now with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s for the next couple of days.

In the Tropics, there are two disturbances we're watching. One is off the East coast of US and is no threat to us but the one near Africa is tracking West and will need to be watched in the days ahead.