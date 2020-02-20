We've got a very wet day ahead on the Gulf Coast with temperatures staying in the 50s most of the day with very breezy winds returning. Winds will track in from the North and will blow through at 10-30mph during the day and night. There is no severe weather risk today other than flooding in low lying areas for those of you near US 84. For you Mardi Gras revelers the good news is the rain should be gone before the Mystic Stripers parade rolls this evening at 6:30 but definitely make sure that you have the jackets ready to go! The sky will clear overnight and solid sunshine will be back for your Friday and Saturday but it gets MUCH colder. We'll drop to the upper 30s by dawn Friday with a high in the lower 50s in the afternoon. We drop to freezing by dawn on Saturday. We turn warmer with scattered rain returning from Joe Cain day to Fat Tuesday. Rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range.
Wet day on the Gulf Coast, with rain exiting later
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
60° / 37°
heavy rain
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
54° / 33°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
58° / 38°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
64° / 53°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
69° / 59°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Tue
Feb 25
Feb 25
67° / 49°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Wed
Feb 26
Feb 26
64° / 39°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
