We've got a very wet day ahead on the Gulf Coast with temperatures staying in the 50s most of the day with very breezy winds returning. Winds will track in from the North and will blow through at 10-30mph during the day and night. There is no severe weather risk today other than flooding in low lying areas for those of you near US 84. For you Mardi Gras revelers the good news is the rain should be gone before the Mystic Stripers parade rolls this evening at 6:30 but definitely make sure that you have the jackets ready to go! The sky will clear overnight and solid sunshine will be back for your Friday and Saturday but it gets MUCH colder. We'll drop to the upper 30s by dawn Friday with a high in the lower 50s in the afternoon. We drop to freezing by dawn on Saturday. We turn warmer with scattered rain returning from Joe Cain day to Fat Tuesday. Rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range.

