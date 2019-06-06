A wet pattern remains intact today and with a surface Low sitting to the west of us in Texas, we'll have to watch for the small chance of severe storms. A Level 1 out of 5 "Marginal" severe weather risk zone is active for today and tomorrow. Periodic heavy rain will be the main threat, but lightning and flash flooding could also occur. Many spots could receive over 5" of rain before the rain exits early next week. Keep in mind there will be breaks in the rain, but we'll see off/on rain happening through the weekend. High temperatures today will only top out in the lower 80s and rebound into the upper 80s by Friday. The Low will move East of our area by Tuesday morning and that will put us in dry air and the humidity will dip as well. Expect morning temperatures to return to the upper 60s early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday through early next week.
Wet day, small chance of severe storms
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
