Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We continue to track Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall earlier today at 10 AM CST just southeast of Tallahassee. This system had sustained winds of 65 mph at the time of landfall, and is now tracking SE through Georgia and the Carolinas. Elsa is expected to weaken over Virginia, before emerging back out into the Atlantic by the end of the week. At this time Elsa could strengthen, before tracking up the east coast.

The rest of the Atlantic and Gulf is quiet at this time.

Here locally, we continue to track increased rain shower and thunderstorm chances. Heading into this evening, temperatures will drop down into the lower-to-mid 70s in many places.

For your Thursday, rain coverage will drop. We'll see some hit or miss thunderstorms throughout the day, but chances are at 40%. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s.

If heading to the beach, be careful of rip current risks. They continue to stay moderate to high, so pay attention to the beach flag system. We also continue to see purple flags from jellyfish.

Looking ahead, our weekend conditions are improving. Rain chances drop, but daytime highs will increase into the lower-90s. Looking into next week, our typical summertime pattern will return.

Have a great evening!