It's a very wet morning on the Gulf Coast with plenty of light rain across the region, but the rain isn't heavy and there are no storms which is good news. Temperatures are in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., so it's too warm for any winter weather issues. A Low in the Gulf is the culprit for all this. As it moves East, the rain will move East and out of our area. That will start to happen by this afternoon but the sky will stay Cloudy. We'll see clearing in the sky overnight tonight and into Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 50s later today and then dropping down to the mid 30s by Wednesday morning. An isolated rain chance returns Friday, but nothing major. Weekend weather will be dry and Sunny, but it'll be very cold on Saturday with a high under 50 degrees.

