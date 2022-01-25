It's a very wet morning on the Gulf Coast with plenty of light rain across the region, but the rain isn't heavy and there are no storms which is good news. Temperatures are in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., so it's too warm for any winter weather issues. A Low in the Gulf is the culprit for all this. As it moves East, the rain will move East and out of our area. That will start to happen by this afternoon but the sky will stay Cloudy. We'll see clearing in the sky overnight tonight and into Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 50s later today and then dropping down to the mid 30s by Wednesday morning. An isolated rain chance returns Friday, but nothing major. Weekend weather will be dry and Sunny, but it'll be very cold on Saturday with a high under 50 degrees.
top story weather alert
Wet morning on the Gulf Coast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
51° / 37°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
54° / 33°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Thu
Jan 27
Jan 27
61° / 41°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Jan 28
Jan 28
55° / 31°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Jan 29
Jan 29
49° / 28°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Jan 30
Jan 30
55° / 38°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Jan 31
Jan 31
61° / 43°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
