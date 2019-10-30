We've got a wet start to the day with very humid air in place thanks to a warm front. Temperatures will stay in the 70s almost all day long with highs touching 80 degrees for some of you. The rain coverage will be around 70% today and rain will track from off shore to on shore. A few storms will be mixed in and most of the rain will come this morning and into early this afternoon. The later into the day we go, the lower the chances as we await the cold front and then the chances increase again. Cold front moves through early in the morning on Thursday so the high for the day comes early with temps falling all day long. The rain exits during the evening so there's a good chance that Trick-or-Treat weather will be dry! Temps will fall to the mid 40s by 6pm Thursday evening and into the upper 30s by dawn on Friday! Expect sunshine Friday through Sunday with highs only in the mid to low 60s.

