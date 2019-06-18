Rain will be picking up as we go through our Tuesday morning. Light, moderate, and heavy rain is all possible. There will also be the occasional rumble of thunder. Grab your rain gear and expect to run into some wet roads and ponding when the rain gets heavy.
The rain and storms become a bit more scattered Tuesday afternoon as we get some breaks. The rain will gradually wind down late in the afternoon or early in the evening.
Highs will be in the mid 80s.
There will be less rain around Wednesday and Thursday, but there will still be some scattered storms.
As we head towards Friday and the weekend we will dry out with only isolated to stray showers possible.
