Hi I'm Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Friday night is looking fine with mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Rain is coming, but it will still be west of us through the early evening, so if you have some errands to run or a holiday party to go to you should be ok. If you’re going out for a late night though, you should grab some rain gear as showers will likely start picking up overnight.
For the weekend we are expecting a soaker. A low will slowly work across the Gulf just south of our area. This will spread rain, mostly light, but possibly heavy at times into our area. From sunrise Saturday to past sunset Sunday we will have good rain chances. Rainfall amounts will likely add up to 1.5”-3” with some localized spots to the east getting even higher amounts depending on the movement of the low.
This isn’t the type of system that will bring us severe weather. The biggest threat will be on the roads. Add heavy holiday traffic to wet roads and travel could become treacherous.
The good news is that the low will clear out before the holiday. So no rain for Santa (At least on the Gulf Coast)! And since the low is coming from the Gulf, where it’s warm, temperatures look to be a bit above average with Christmas Eve and Day. We will have mid to upper 40s in the mornings and then upper 60s or low 70s in the afternoons. Yeah!
