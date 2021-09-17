Our area will continue to see elevated rain chances this week due to deep tropical moisture on the west side of Nicholas. Nicholas is weakening and drifting across west central Louisiana. The system is moving slowly and will bring very heavy rainfall as far east as the Florida Panhandle. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for our area into Saturday. Overnight lows will stay at or above 70 as the humid air hangs around. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80’s due to abundant rainfall. We expect above average rain chances through Monday !

Three other tropical features in the Atlantic are too far away to be a threat at this time and don’t appear to be heading our way in the long range. We do expect a dry and cool frontal boundary to end the rain issues by Thursday next week.