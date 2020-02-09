Looking unsettled for the upcoming workweek...
Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
As we go into the upcoming workweek things are going to turn unsettled due to a slow-moving system. Due to this system we will have rain chances Monday-Thursday. The good news is that the worst of this system will be north and west of our area. Parts of East Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Northern Alabama may get substantial flooding out of this system.
Temps for the upcoming week will be quite warm, well above average for the middle of February. Mornings will generally be in the 50s and 60s and the afternoons will climb well into the 70s! It’s going to feel very spring-like!
For us on Monday, the heaviest rain will stay north and west of I-65. East of I-65 rain will be much more scarce.
With the front hung up well west of us Tuesday and most of Wednesday don't look as bad as the models originally said a few days ago. It looks like what rain we get here will be fairly light.
That changes going into Wednesday evening and into early Thursday. That's when the final line will make it's push through our area. It's likely a squall line will set up, bringing the possibility of severe storms.
By midday Thursday the last rain will move out and cooler temperatures will move in.
Friday and Saturday look good with cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies.
Sunday and beyond... as Mardi Gras kicks into high gear, our weather may not cooperate. The long-range models are showing rain chances, but they haven't been consistent... So as they say - stay tuned.
