Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

After a chilly start we will warm up as the day goes along. We will have highs in the mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies, and no rain chances for our Saturday. It will be a bit breezy at times as winds pick up out of the SE this afternoon.

It will stay mild into the evening and overnight into Sunday morning with low only expected to bottom out around 60.

That mild air will be due to south winds out ahead of an approaching front. That front will move in Sunday afternoon bringing rain and a few thunderstorms. An isolated storm or two could be strong and we are under a marginal risk of severe weather. That’s the lowest level of risk, so the concern isn’t high, but we’ll have to keep an eye on those storms as they pass through.

After the front, we turn seasonably chilly going into next week with quiet weather to begin the week.

Have a great weekend!