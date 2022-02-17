A WIND ADVISORY is active the rest of the day and the winds are already slowly ramping up as of midmorning. The big question is will we see severe weather? It's possible, but the odds locally aren't as high as they will be for locations north of our area. A Level 3 out of 5 risk zone is in place for anyone north of I-20 in MS and AL but down here our risk zone is a Level 1. Make sure you don't let your guard down and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Rain and storm chances will be hit and miss during the daytime hours so have your rain gear close by. The main line comes when the cold front arrives which will be after 7pm. The Order of Polka Dots parade in Mobile should be over before that front moves through, but the winds will be harsh and scattered rain is still possible. We go drier and cooler by daybreak tomorrow with mid 40s in many spots.
Wind advisory in effect
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
- Sunday
- Mardi Gras
- Parade
- Condition
- Night
- Gust
- Wind
- Midmorning
- Chilly
- Warm-up
- Gulf
- Total
- Downpour
- Strong
- Tornado
- Move
- Close
- Clearing
- Quick
- Couple
- Medicine
- Gear
- Jason Smith
- Work Week
- Forecast
- Coast
- Clear Sky
- Warm
- Half
- Showing
- Mostly Sunny
- Cold Snap
- Air
- Coming Back
- Waking Up
- Panhandle
- Fog
- Go
- Strong Breeze
- Shower
- Picking
- Mobile
- Long.
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Feb 17
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 18
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 19
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 20
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 21
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 22
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 23
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Stephen Moody
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.