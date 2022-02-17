A WIND ADVISORY is active the rest of the day and the winds are already slowly ramping up as of midmorning. The big question is will we see severe weather? It's possible, but the odds locally aren't as high as they will be for locations north of our area. A Level 3 out of 5 risk zone is in place for anyone north of I-20 in MS and AL but down here our risk zone is a Level 1. Make sure you don't let your guard down and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Rain and storm chances will be hit and miss during the daytime hours so have your rain gear close by. The main line comes when the cold front arrives which will be after 7pm. The Order of Polka Dots parade in Mobile should be over before that front moves through, but the winds will be harsh and scattered rain is still possible. We go drier and cooler by daybreak tomorrow with mid 40s in many spots.

