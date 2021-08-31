We still have a windy and wet pattern in place this morning as another outer band from Ida is moving through. Thankfully we start to turn much drier during the afternoon with the winds starting to settle and die down.

The wind advisory expires at 10 a.m. and the flash flood watch ends at noon. Be careful commuting to work this morning as several roads will have ponding and could be difficult to drive on. We'll see the high creep back to the mid 80s later today. We get back to the 90 degree marker tomorrow but the humidity will be falling and it will actually feel really good on the Gulf Coast during the mornings for the end of the week as we'll see mid to upper 60s to start each day beginning Thursday and Friday. Rain chances for the end of the week and Labor Day weekend will be at 20% or less each day so enjoy the last unofficial weekend of the summer season!