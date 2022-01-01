Happy New Year !
We saw more record high temperatures yesterday across the Gulf Coast. The old records of 78 degrees in Mobile set in 1988, and the old record of 77 degrees in Pensacola set in 1971 were broken. Most spots were at 80 or above by early afternoon. We expect more record highs today. A wind advisory is in effect so expect gusty southerly winds today. There is a possibility of stronger storms tonight Saturday night. A significant cold front will bring a marginal risk of severe weather overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Much colder air arrives behind this line of storms. We have freezing temperatures possible by Sunday night.
