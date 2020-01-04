This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. I hope you’re having a terrific day!
We are looking at big changes for our Saturday. The rain is gone, the skies will clear, and it will turn quite breezy. A first cold front has passed, taking the rain with it, but a second front late Saturday morning will bring strong NW gusts 25+ mph and colder temperatures. Highs should still hit the low 60s, but temps will start really dropping off after sunset.
Get ready for a cold and blustery start to your Sunday. Most areas will see lows dip into the mid 30s and the NW winds around 10-12 mph will make it feel even colder! Brrr! Bundle up!
The good news is that the wind will weaken and the afternoon will be pleasant Sunday with lots of sun and highs around 60.
Work week
Yep it’s fully back to the grind next week. At least the weather will be quiet through much of it. Temperatures will be seasonable, with no big ups or downs. A few showers are possible Tuesday.
The next major system will arrive on Friday. It’s too early to know if this system will be severe, but some more heavy rain is possible. We’ll keep an eye on it!
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.