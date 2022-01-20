A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of our area including the Mobile County, Baldwin County, Escambia County, Fla., George County, Miss., and Jackson County, Miss., for late tonight and Friday morning. We expect the possibility of light freezing rain or drizzle to occur early Friday morning and this could lead to some slick spots on area roads and bridges.

Much colder air has arrived behind the front with falling temperatures in the low 40s by early evening. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s with some inland locations in the extreme upper 20s tonight. Wind chill values could easily be in the low 20s.

We will be monitoring the model trends for a possible freezing rain. Light accumulation is possible based on the current forecast. The layer of cold air is shallow, so snow is not expected. Temps should rise above freezing by lunchtime Friday, ending this threat. Cold weather lingers especially at night Saturday and Sunday. A hard freeze is expected Saturday night with lows in the mid-20s.