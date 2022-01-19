A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of our area including the Mississippi Coast for Thursday night and Friday morning. This advisory may be expanded to include parts of our area along and north of I-65. We expect the possibility of light freezing rain to occur early Friday morning and this could lead to some slick spots on area roads and bridges.

Initially, the better chances of rain arrive tonight and Thursday along a sharp cold front. We have rain chances at 80%.. Much colder air arrives behind the front with falling temperatures during the day Thursday.

We will be monitoring the model trends for a possible freezing rain. Light accumulation is possible based on the current forecast. The layer of cold air is shallow, so snow is not expected. Cold weather lingers especially at night Saturday and Sunday. So, it a good weekend to have indoor plans and good way to stay warm, with a winter type pattern in place for the Gulf Coast.