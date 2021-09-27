Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Clear sunny skies started off our day, with a pleasant feel outside. Morning time lows dropped into the lower-to-mid 60s, with sunshine hanging around into the afternoon. Daytime highs warmed up into the mid-to-upper 80s! Any evening plans are looking fantastic!

For your Tuesday, we’ll continue to wake up with it feeling mild. We’re going to be starting off once again in the lower-to-mid 60s! Tomorrow afternoon, some clouds will begin coming back into the picture, and daytime highs continuing in the lower-to-mid 80s. Rain chances are at 20% tomorrow for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances are higher west of Mobile Bay.

This mostly dry pattern will continue into the rest of the week, and into the weekend! We will see our temperatures stay around average, with overnight lows in the mid-60s and daytime highs in the mid-80s.

We continue to track the tropics. Hurricane Sam is in the Atlantic and poses no risk to the Gulf Coast. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by this weekend. There are also 3 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally. If any become storms, the next name is Victor.

Have a great evening!