Happy Sunday!

Waking up this morning, started off our day in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some patchy fog present.

For your afternoon, we continue to stay warm and sunny! Cobalt blue skies stayed put, with an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. We will continue to stay above-average with our temperatures, with calm winds.

Monday will continue to be sunny and warm, with daytime highs staying similar to what we have been seeing. A few more clouds are possible through the afternoon, along with some isolated sprinkles. However, chances are very low. If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay low, but be cautious of purple flags (jellyfish).

Our next shot at some rain won't come until next weekend. Some spotty sprinkles are possible during the week, but a cold front could push through next weekend. That will help to relieve our temperatures, and make it feel a bit more like "fall" in the long range.

We continue to track the tropics. There are three areas we are monitoring, off the coast of the Carolinas in the Atlantic and also near the Caribbean. Chances are low over the next 5 days (10-30%) for development. If any of these do turn into a Tropical Storm, one of them would be named the last name of the 2021 list - Wanda. After that, we would move to the supplemental name list. The Gulf is quiet.

Have a great day!